Police swarm SLO street, find BB gun after false shooting report

April 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Numerous police officers converged on a San Luis Obispo neighborhood Thursday afternoon over a reported firearm that turned out to be a BB gun.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported a person inside a home shooting a handgun. Because of the nature of the call, officers blocked off the 300 block of Margarita Avenue, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, a member of a family told them there was a person inside a house who had been drinking alcohol while playing with a BB gun. Officers checked the house, found an unloaded BB gun and determined there were no injuries, no sign of shots fired and no threats to the neighborhood.

Officers made no arrests since no crime occurred. Police reopened Margarita Avenue to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

SLO County Observer recorded the incident. His footage shows officers in the area with long guns and tactical gear and police questioning apparent family members on a street corner near the house where the incident took place.

Police say all members of the family were cooperative during the investigation.

