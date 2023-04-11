Truck crashes into bridge at Cal Poly
April 11, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A semi-truck crashed into the 12 and a half foot-high railroad bridge on Highland Drive on the Cal Polly campus Tuesday morning.
The crash resulted in the truck becoming wedged underneath the bridge. Damage occurred to both the bridge and the truck’s trailer.
A tow truck eventually pulled the trailer out from underneath the bridge.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines