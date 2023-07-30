Fire burns 80 acres near Creston, spreading

July 30, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A woodland fire that broke out late Sunday morning is scorching an area along Highway 58 near Creston, northeast of Santa Margarita.

Shortly before noon, a caller reported the fire burning near the intersection of Highway 58 and Shell Creek Road, according to Cal Fire. After about three hours, the fire had burned 80 acres.

Fire officials say the blaze has the potential to burn 300 acres. The fire was burning in grass and moving into brush.

No structures are currently threatened. Authorities have closed Highway 58 from Shell Creek Road to La Panza Road

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

