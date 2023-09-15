Grover Beach man accused of attempting to kill his mother

September 15, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A 45-year-old Grover Beach man is facing attempted murder charges after he threatened to kill and strangled his 72-year-old mother earlier this week.

On Sep 12, Mark Foulks Jones IV attacked his mother, strangling her until near unconsciousness and said he was going to kill her. Before officers arrived at the woman’s Pismo Beach home, Jones had fled.

Pismo Beach police officers then asked other area agencies to “be on the look out” for the suspect and his vehicle. In addition, the court issued an emergency protective order for the victim, who is no longer in the hospital.

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies detained Jones at the Chumash Casino on Sept. 14.

Officers booked Jones in SLO County Jail on charges of attempted murder, making threats, elder abuse; along with a probation violation. He remains in custody in lieu of $600,000 bail.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information regarding this investigation to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department Detectives Bureau at (805) 773-2208.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...