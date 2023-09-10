Front Page  »  

SLO County gas prices jump, find lowest prices

September 10, 2023

Gas prices

By KAREN VELIE

Even though gas prices generally fall in early September, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased eight cents during the past week to $5.64, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 11 cents to $5.42 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas prices remained stagnant at $3.82 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.36.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

  1. Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.09
  2. Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.09
  3. Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.09
  4. 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.13
  5. Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.17
  6. Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.19
  7. Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.23
  8. Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.23
  9. Sinclair– Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24
  10. Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24

