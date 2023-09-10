SLO County gas prices jump, find lowest prices
September 10, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Even though gas prices generally fall in early September, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased eight cents during the past week to $5.64, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 11 cents to $5.42 during the past week. Nationally, however, gas prices remained stagnant at $3.82 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.36.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel & Chalk Mountain – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.09
- Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.09
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.09
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.13
- Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.17
- Mobile – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.19
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.23
- Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.23
- Sinclair– Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.24
