Man allegedly killed wife in Montecito, arrested at the border

October 25, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The man suspected of the 2022 hit-and-run murder of his wife in Montecito turned himself in at the U.S.–Mexico border, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jose Roberto MunozSanchez, 39, of Oxnard was arraigned on Monday. He remains in jail with his bail set at $2 million.

On the morning of Sept. 29, a caller reported hearing a woman screaming on the 800 block of East Mountain Drive near Cold Spring Trail. Deputies arrived to find 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera of Oxnard lying in the roadway with serious injuries. She died a few hours later.

MunozSanchez was not found at the time.

