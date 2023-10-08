Parents of Kyle Doan allege wrongful death, file suit

October 8, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly nine months after floodwaters swept away 5-year-old Kyle Doan of San Miguel, his parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple local agencies on Thursday. [KSBY]

The suit accuses San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles and Caltrans of negligence, dangerous conditions of public property, failure to warn and of issues with actions following Kyle’s disappearance. Since Kyle Doan went missing, personnel from state and local agencies have conducted searches for the boy, but have failed to locate him.

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lindsey Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son, Kyle Doan, inside her SUV, a route she regularly took.

But that morning, the storm waters crossing the rural roadway lifted her SUV and carried it into the swollen stream. Water began to fill the vehicle, and Lindsy Doan yelled at her son to come up to the front of the SUV. Lindsy Doan tried to grab her son’s hand, but the current pulled him away.

Kyle Doan floated away backward. His mother could see his face, and he looked at her before being swept away.

In addition, Kyle Doan’s family has spearheaded efforts to search the Salinas River area in North County. Hundreds of people have helped them search for the missing boy.

