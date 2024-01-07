Fire damages house in San Luis Obispo
January 7, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire in San Luis Obispo 0n Sunday morning.
A caller reported the blaze shortly after 9 a.m. at a two-story home in the 1400 block of Oceanaire Drive. Firefighters extinguished the fire before it spread from the garage to the rest of the home.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries.
