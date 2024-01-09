Self-cleaning oven starts fire, Nipomo home destroyed
January 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A self-cleaning oven is the suspected cause of a house fire in Nipomo on Monday afternoon. The blaze destroyed the home.
Shortly after 1 p.m., a resident of the home on the 800 block of Alejandro Way reported the fire. About a half hour earlier, the resident turned on the self-cleaning oven cycle and went outside.
She then noticed heavy smoke pouring from the home.
Shortly before 2 p.m., firefighters contained the blaze. CalFire is investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe started in the kitchen.
