SLO police arrest wanted felon driving stolen car

January 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a wanted felon whom they allegedly found driving a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning with a ghost gun and ammunition inside.

Officer DJ Peck spotted a car without plates at a gas station on Santa Rosa Street and then determined the vehicle had a temporary plate. However, the plate turned out to be fake, and investigators determined the car had been reported stolen out of Colorado, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The driver, 45-year-old Justin Lawson, had a warrant out for his arrest in Colorado.

Officers found Lawson in possession of a concealed handgun with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, a variety of documents that did not belong to him and photocopied cash. Police arrested Lawson and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges related to possession of the stolen car, the firearm and the ammunition, as well as for the outstanding warrant.

Lawson remains in SLO County Jail without bail.

