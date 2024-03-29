Naked woman leads officers on chase through San Luis Obispo County

March 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A naked 31-year-old woman in a stolen vehicle led law enforcement on mutiple chases through San Luis Obispo County before deputies arrested her in Morro Bay on Thursday evening.

On Thursday morning, a Los Osos resident reported his white Chevy Equinox had been stolen. Hours later, officers spotted the vehicle in Arroyo Grande and initiated a stop, but the driver sped away.

At about 5 p.m., the vehicle was spotted in Pismo Beach, according to Jason Brock of SLO CO NEWS on Facebook, but the driver again fled.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the 31-year-old pulled into a property on Vineyard Drive in Templeton and parked next to a barn. The owner of the property went out and spoke with the woman, who appeared scared and was somewhat incoherent.

“She was naked,” the property owner told a CalCoastNews reporter. “She was scared and saying she needed to find her path.”

After the property owner offered to help the woman, she drove away. The property owner then called law enforcement to report the incident.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies found and followed the vehicle as it headed towards the coast on Highway 46, resulting in a high-speed chase.

Shortly before 10 p.m., deputies stopped the vehicle in Morro Bay with the use of spike strips and took Jasmine Lorona, who was crying and screaming, into custody.

Deputies booked Lorona in the SLO County Jail on charges of fleeing a officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. She is also being held without bail on several outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Lorona has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for taking vehicles without consent, receiving stolen property, failure to appear and mutiple drug charges.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...