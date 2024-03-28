SLO County supervisors argue over Diablo Canyon extension

March 28, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday for a resolution that supports a 20-year extension of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant following a heated discussion in which supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg took shots at one another.

After agreeing to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials earlier this year to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability. The nuclear plant provides nearly 10 percent of California’s electric power.

Ortiz-Legg, who used to work for PG&E, recently proposed the resolution seeking a 20-year extension, noting she believes in climate change and supports clean energy.

“I didn’t say it, the Biden administration said it, ‘It is clean energy,’ ” Ortiz-Legg said.”We must recognize our energy goals by supporting 20 more years.”

While Gibson said he supported keeping the plant open until 2025, he called Ortiz-Legg’s resolution premature, saying, “timing matters.” He said he had serious concerns with safety and financing.

“It is premature and disrespectful of so may people who have put a lot of work into it,” Gibson said. “PG&E is interested in a 20-year extension. That is a change to that deal.”

Ortiz-Legg shot down Gibson’s allegation, saying PG&E’s application to the Nuclear regulatory Commission requires a 20-year request.

“Don’t make up things in regards to a story,” Ortiz-Legg said.

“I’m not,” Bruce snapped. “Supervisor, you are not going to provoke me into a heated debate.”

Bruce said a 20-year extension puts into risk the current five-year deal and funds for the county.

“Those sounds like threats,” Ortiz-Legg responded. “We are not trying to do something that is not part of the law. This is not doing anybody a favor. To try to make it look like someone is trying to pull something is very disappointing.”

Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said he supported the five-year extension and would likely support a 20-year extension, but needed a cost benefit analysis first. He then said he planned to make a modified motion.

The board then voted 3-2 in support of the Prtiz-Legg’s resolution, with Gibson and Paulding dissenting.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...