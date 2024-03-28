SLO County supervisors argue over Diablo Canyon extension
March 28, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday for a resolution that supports a 20-year extension of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant following a heated discussion in which supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg took shots at one another.
After agreeing to shut down the nuclear power plant in 2025, PG&E received backing from both federal and state officials earlier this year to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030, with a goal of providing Californians electric reliability. The nuclear plant provides nearly 10 percent of California’s electric power.
Ortiz-Legg, who used to work for PG&E, recently proposed the resolution seeking a 20-year extension, noting she believes in climate change and supports clean energy.
“I didn’t say it, the Biden administration said it, ‘It is clean energy,’ ” Ortiz-Legg said.”We must recognize our energy goals by supporting 20 more years.”
While Gibson said he supported keeping the plant open until 2025, he called Ortiz-Legg’s resolution premature, saying, “timing matters.” He said he had serious concerns with safety and financing.
“It is premature and disrespectful of so may people who have put a lot of work into it,” Gibson said. “PG&E is interested in a 20-year extension. That is a change to that deal.”
Ortiz-Legg shot down Gibson’s allegation, saying PG&E’s application to the Nuclear regulatory Commission requires a 20-year request.
“Don’t make up things in regards to a story,” Ortiz-Legg said.
“I’m not,” Bruce snapped. “Supervisor, you are not going to provoke me into a heated debate.”
Bruce said a 20-year extension puts into risk the current five-year deal and funds for the county.
“Those sounds like threats,” Ortiz-Legg responded. “We are not trying to do something that is not part of the law. This is not doing anybody a favor. To try to make it look like someone is trying to pull something is very disappointing.”
Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said he supported the five-year extension and would likely support a 20-year extension, but needed a cost benefit analysis first. He then said he planned to make a modified motion.
The board then voted 3-2 in support of the Prtiz-Legg’s resolution, with Gibson and Paulding dissenting.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines