Three vehicles crashed in front of San Luis Obispo fire station

April 10, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three vehicles collided Tuesday morning in front of San Luis Obispo Fire Station 1 by the intersection of Broad Street, South Street and Santa Barbara Avenue, sending a wheel from a Tesla shooting across the roadway.

At about 10 a.m., a large van cut across three lanes and sideswiped a blue Tesla, causing the electric car to spin and hit a third vehicle. The Tesla rolled backward, hit the sidewalk and slammed into a PG&E utility box, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The Tesla’s rear wheel broke off and shot across the intersection. The loose wheel did not hit any vehicles or pedestrians.

One driver involved in the collision sustained minor injuries. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.

