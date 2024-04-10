Grover Beach man’s stands off after chase from Oceano to Guadalupe

April 10, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Grover Beach man on Tuesday led authorities on a chase from Oceano to a location near Guadalupe, where he then engaged in a standoff with personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies.

San Luis Obispo County dispatchers sent sheriff’s deputies to the scene of a fight in Oceano at approximately 11:45 a.m. As deputies were en route, witnesses reported one of the men involved in the fight entered a vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies caught up with the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Jacob Epifanio Lopez, 43, was driving erratically on Highway 1, at times traveling on the wrong side of the road. Deputies tried to stop Lopez’s vehicle in Oceano, but the suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

Sheriff’s officials coordinated with the CHP, which deployed a spike strip. The spike strip disabled Lopez’s vehicle near the intersection of W. Main Street and Simas Road just east of Guadalupe.

Lopez ignored repeated commands to exit his vehicle. The SLO County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiation Team then came to the scene and spoke with Lopez for more than an hour. He still refused to leave his vehicle.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Officer personnel, too, arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Eventually, deputies deployed pepper balls into Lopez’s vehicle, which led to the Grover Beach man getting out of the car. Deputies arrested him on charges of reckless driving, failure to yield to law enforcement, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Deputies transported Lopez back to SLO County and booked him in jail. Lopez currently remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with no bail set, according to the sheriff’s office website.

