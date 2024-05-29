Hill Fire in Santa Barbara County grows to 1,383 acres
May 29, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A wildfire burning in the hills east of New Cuyama in Santa Barbara County has scorched 1,383 acres and prompted an evacuation warning. The Hill Fire is 10% contained.
Callers first reported the fire burning near the intersection of Kirschenmenn and Foothill roads around noon. The fire is headed south towards the Los Padres National Forest.
Shortly after 5 p.m., officials issued an evacuation warning for nearby residents. The warning provides residents time to prepare for a potential mandatory evacuation order to be issued.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines