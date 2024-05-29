Hill Fire in Santa Barbara County grows to 1,383 acres

May 29, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A wildfire burning in the hills east of New Cuyama in Santa Barbara County has scorched 1,383 acres and prompted an evacuation warning. The Hill Fire is 10% contained.

Callers first reported the fire burning near the intersection of Kirschenmenn and Foothill roads around noon. The fire is headed south towards the Los Padres National Forest.

Shortly after 5 p.m., officials issued an evacuation warning for nearby residents. The warning provides residents time to prepare for a potential mandatory evacuation order to be issued.

