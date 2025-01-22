San Luis Coastal School District plans to keep transitional kindergarten

January 21, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District is no longer planning to cut transitional kindergarten classes at the end of this school year, superintendent Eric Prater said in a statement.

Expecting to spend $5 million more than it brings in this year, district administrators discussed cutting transitional kindergarten classes at a board meeting on Jan. 14. Parents and some teachers were outraged at the suggestion.

“The transitional kindergarten program is a vital part of our early education system, and I share your commitment to ensuring its continued success,” Prater wrote in his statement. “We feel that we can contain costs and keep the program aligned to its current model. I am confident we will maintain this valuable educational opportunity for our children.”

Prater and the San Luis Coastal Teachers Association worked together to “explore creative solutions” to keep the transitional kindergarten program, Prater wrote. The plan is to continue to pursue state and local funding while working proactively with elected leaders.

“I have been in communication with Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who has committed to working with us, along with other basic aid districts in California, to find an innovative solution to current policy,” Prater wrote. “Additionally, our partners in the early childhood education community have offered resources and support to help us in this effort.”

Even so, the district will still need to confront its sizable budget deficit. The goal is to meet budget reduction targets while minimizing negative impacts on teaching and learning.

On Feb. 4, Prater will provide the board of trustees “a formal and detailed reduction list.” On Feb. 18, the board is slated to vote on the proposed cuts.

