Boil water notice lifted for all areas of San Luis Obispo County

May 3, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

The state lifted the boil water notices for the communities of Pismo Beach and Avila Beach at noon on Saturday. Notices for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Oceano were lifted on Friday.

“Residents can return to using their tap water for ordinary purposes without taking any further action,” according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department. “Restaurants can return to normal operations if they follow Environmental Health Department guidance”

After the E. coli contamination was detected in treated water from Lopez Lake, the county issued a boil water order for Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and Oceano on Wednesday. The bacteria was discovered during routine testing.

The water was contaminated through a transmission line. The county is investigating the cause of the contamination.

