Goats and sheep return to Paso Robles, fire protection

May 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

For the fifth year in a row, Paso Robles is welcoming hundreds goats and sheep to create firebreaks and reduce fuel loads along the Salinas River. In 2021, 2022. 2023 and 2024, the city noted a significant decrease in fires in the area.

Like the previous winter, much-needed rain brought increased plant and grass growth which could result in large fires if left untended. The Salinas River corridor stretches more than three miles from north to south, separating the city’s east and west sides and occupying more than 470 acres.

Grazing will begin at Larry Moore Park before heading north. A second herd will start north of Highway 46 and then head south. The goats began arriving on May 2 with their work slated to be completed by June 10.

The project is supported by the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.

