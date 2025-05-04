Pismo Beach’s squirrel population is eroding the bluffs

May 4, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

An exploding squirrel population is leading to rapid bluff erosion and damaging parks in Pismo Beach, leading the City Council to discuss options such as poison, birth control, small gas chambers and shooting the rodents.

Two years ago, the city stopped using bait to control the squirrel population because of the danger of other animals eating the poison. As a result, squirrel tunnels have accelerated bluff erosion and contributed to bluff failures.

During an April 15 City Council meeting, city staff suggested several options to reduce the squirrel population:

Rozal poison – This method was not recommended because of the high toxicity to people and animals, especially dogs.

Carbon monoxide poisoning of the tunnels – This is the current method in use. The city performs it every two weeks, but it is largely ineffective because of the size of the tunnel complex.

Mechanical control – This method involves trapping of squirrels and then either shooting them or placing the rodents in small gas chambers.

Birth control – Squirrels breed two times a year from June through August and from December through February, which could lead to temporary use of birth control. However, there is not an effective squirrel birth control at this time.

After discussing the options, the City Council directed staff to do what they think is best.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...