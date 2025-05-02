Hundreds join district attorney at courthouse for National Day of Prayer

May 2, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

More than 200 people joined San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow at the courthouse in SLO for a National Day of Prayer celebration.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated by the U.S. Congress 1952. It was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Dow led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and then in prayer.

Multiple speakers, including Andrea Seastrand – former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, asked the community to unite through prayer.

