SLO County unemployment drops to lowest level in nearly a year

May 16, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Hiring in the hospitality industry in April helped drop San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate to its lowest level in nearly a year, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.

SLO County’s jobless rate was 3.8% in April, down from 4.1% in March. The number of unemployed residents dropped from 5,500 to 5,200 from March to April.

During April, job gains were seen in the hospitality sector which added 500 jobs and in private services sector, which also added 500 jobs.

In the jobs lost category, local governments dropped 600 jobs in April.

SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than both the national average of 3.9% and the state’s 5% rate.

