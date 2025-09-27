Another Santa Maria teen busted with a loaded firearm

September 27, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers arrested a teenager on Friday with a loaded gun, the third teen arrested this week with a loaded firearm in the city, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Santa Maria Police officers stopped a vehicle on McClellan Street with an 18-year-old wanted subject with an outstanding warrant inside. Officers then verified Clara Kahn was in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers discovered a loaded shotgun inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested Kahn on the warrant and for a weapons violation. She was later booked into jail.

On Sept. 21, a 17-year-old Santa Maria boy landed in juvenile hall after officers found six loaded weapons in his home.

On Sept. 22, a deputy arrested a student at Righetti High School after he was caught smoking cannabis in the bathroom with a loaded gun in his backpack.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking anyone with information related to illegal firearms activity or other crime tips to call (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...