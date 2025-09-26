DUI suspect crashes Mercedes through fence at SLO gas station

September 26, 2025

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly drunk driver crashed his two-door black Mercedes through a fence at a San Luis Obispo gas station on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the driver collided with the fence at the Conserv Fuel station located at 2211 Broad Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The Mercedes came to a rest against an unoccupied car parked in an adjacent lot.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI.

