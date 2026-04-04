Bike SLO County leader headed to trial for child molestation

April 4, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The former executive director of Bike SLO County is headed to trial for allegedly molesting his 6-year-old step-granddaughter in a hot tub, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino ruled at Richard Ellison’s preliminary hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, District Attorney Dan Dow called two witnesses, investigator Julia Tatarian with his office and SLO County sheriff’s deputy Kara Dickel, who both testified about their interviews with the child and other family members. Dow also described a letter Ellison later sent the child’s mother apologizing for hurting the child and her family, while leaving out details of his alleged molestation.

On March 30, 2025, the 6-year-old and her parents, who were visiting from Colorado, were having dinner at Ellison’s home in Arroyo Grande. Ellison had nodded off at the dining table while drinking wine before the child asked if she could get into the hot tub, according to witnesses. Ellison agreed to take her.

Later that evening while the child’s mother was getting her ready for bed, the child said that grandpa said we have a secret, according to witnesses. The child then informed her mother that Ellison had taken his trunks off and showed the child his penis.

The child’s mother confronted Ellison the next morning, who did not specifically deny the allegation.

After getting back home, the child’s father questioned her about what happened in the hot tub. The child described touching Ellison’s penis, saying there was “a hard part and a soft part,” according to witnesses. The child also noted that his penis was “hanging” when she saw Ellison change into his suit and “sticking up” while they were in the hot tub.

Ellison’s next hearing is scheduled for May 12.

If convicted, 70-year-old Ellison faces a maximum sentence of three, six, or eight years in prison depending on the circumstances. In addition, the state will also require him to register as a sex offender.

In addition to his role at Bike SLO County, before his retirement Ellison was Cal Poly University’s associate vice president for university advancement.

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