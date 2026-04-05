Gas price surge continues in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

April 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

With crude oil prices surging as the conflict in the Middle East continues and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County has jumped more than $1.26 in the past five weeks, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased eight cents last week to $6.04 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose six cents to $5.92 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased 13 cents to $4.11 a gallon, the highest in four years.

SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.72. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.53 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.35 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.37 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.39 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.42 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.49 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.49 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59

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