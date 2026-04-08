Goleta man charged with attempted murder, stalking

April 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A Goleta man is charged with attempted murder and stalking after he allegedly stabbed a man in a jealous rage on March 25.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call reporting an intruder fleeing from a residence, deputies headed to the 1100-block of Via Regina. When deputies arrived, they located an adult male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The victim is expected to recover.

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jorge Luis Jijon-Lagara of Goleta. Deputies conducted an extensive search of surrounding neighborhoods that evening, but were unable to locate him.

Jijon-Lagara had been stalking his ex-girlfriend, who was in a relationship with the victim.

On April 2, detectives served a search warrant and arrest warrant at a residence in the 200-block of Hillview Road in Goleta where they arrested Jijon-Lagara for attempted murder and stalking. He is being held without bail.

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