More than 2,200 households without power in San Luis Obispo County

April 5, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,200 PG&E customers in San Luis Obispo County are without power on Easter morning because of three separate outages. All three are unplanned outages.

At 4:28 a.m., 490 PG&E customers in the Lake Nacimiento area lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be back on by 3 p.m.

From the intersection of Creston Road and Highway 41 to south of Santa Margarita, two outages have left 1,723 PG&E customers without power at a time many had plans to cook their Easter meals.

PG&E estimates power will be restored by 3:30 p.m.

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