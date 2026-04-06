San Luis Obispo rancher Dan DeVaul dead at 82

April 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Dan DeVaul, best known for opening his Sunny Acres ranch to the homeless, has died. He was 82 years old.

DeVaul died on March 6 with long-time health issues and dementia.

Located on DeVaul’s 72-acre ranch on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo, the Sunny Acres facility housed and provided sober-living services to hundreds of low-income residents. Even so, DeVaul and San Luis Obispo County repeatedly battled over code enforcement disputes pertaining to the property.

The county accused DeVaul of violating regulations by allowing people to live in non-permitted structures, including sheds and RVs. Sunny Acres had a history of code enforcement violations dating back to 2001.

In 2011, a local judge forced the rancher to evict effectively homeless individuals who were deemed to have been staying in non-code compliant structures. Sunny Acres later went into receivership, and then in 2013, DeVaul and the county entered into a stipulated agreement requiring the rancher to comply with various regulations in order to continue his operation.

In June, 2021, the county obtained a civil inspection warrant, and code enforcers went onto DeVaul’s property, accompanied by sheriff’s deputies. During the inspection, county staff again found violations on the property, including non-permitted tiny homes.

DeVaul also acknowledged the main residential building on the ranch was not property permitted because of a dispute over water. DeVaul had sought to connect the building to the city of SLO’s water.

In 2022, the county sued De Vaul over the living conditions at the ranch.

In 2023, a court order placed the ranch in the hands of the California Receivership Group, which led to a removal of unpermitted structures and a cleanup of the property. The group is working towards developing a recovery center at the ranch.

Suffering with dementia, DeVaul spent his last years out of state near his children.

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