Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon stepping down in December

April 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles’ controversial mayor announced at the end of Tuesday nights city council meeting that he will not seek reelection. John Hamon said he will leave the office in December.

I’ve decided I will not seek reelection,” Hamon said with a tremble in his voice. “I look forward to spending more time with my family.

“I am tremendously proud of the work we have accomplished, Hamon added.

In 2023, the Paso Robles City Council appointed Hamon mayor by a unanimous vote. Hamon replaced longtime mayor Steve Martin, who passed away in Aug. 2023.

In the two years that followed, Hamon was embroiled in controversy as he pushed for paid parking in the downtown and later for a settlement for former city manager Ty Lewis.

Allegations of conflicts of interest have dogged Hamon for more than a decade, primarily because he participated in government decisions that allegedly impacted his business interests and income. In 2024, state regulators found Hamon had violated conflict of interest laws regarding vacation rentals.

At this time, one person has filed to run for mayor, Bill Britton.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...