SLO County unemployment rate declining

April 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in February to 4.4%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. During the same time, unemployment rates in California and the United States remained steady.

The county unemployment rate fell from 4.6% in January to 4.4% in February.

During February, job gains were seen in the farm sector which gained 700 jobs and in the hospitality sector which garnered 200 jobs.

In the job losses category, the wholesale and retail sectors each had 100 jobs eliminated.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked eighth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the national average of 4.7% and the state’s 4.6% rate.

In California, San Mateo County at 3.7% has the lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 18.2%.

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