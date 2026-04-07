Woman killed in fatal crash north of San Luis Obispo identified

April 6, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The California Highway Patrol identified the woman killed in a three-car crash on Highway 101 north of San Luis Obispo on March 28 as 69-year-old Nancy Louise Cunningham of Stratham, Georgia.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn from Higuera Ranch across the northbound lanes and onto southbound Highway 101 when a Toyota Highlander crashed into the Camry. The crash propelled the Highlander across both southbound lanes and onto the shoulder of the highway.

The Camry landed in a northbound lane. In the front passenger seat, Cunningham opened the car door and began to step out.

However, the driver of a Hyundai Tucson was headed northbound on Highway 101 and crashed into the Camry. The crash threw Cunningham onto the Highway 101 left turn lane to Higuera Ranch. Responders pronounced Cunningham dead at the scene.

Ambulances transported two adult drivers and three juvenile passenger to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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