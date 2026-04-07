A proud Cal Poly moment

April 6, 2026

OPINION by CAL POLY PRESIDENT JEFFREY ARMSTRONG

In my 15 years at Cal Poly, I have had countless moments of pride — but some events stop you in your tracks and remind you, unmistakably, why this university exists. This past week has been one of those times.

Cal Poly alumnus Victor Glover (Engineering ’99) is demonstrating how far Learn by Doing can take Cal Poly students — literally around the moon and back. As a pilot on a mission pushing the boundaries of human exploration, Victor is quite literally carrying Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing philosophy beyond Earth and into deep space.

Victor and his crew are sending a strong message to us and the world — one of peace, unity and supporting our fellow humans.

It is almost impossible to grasp that, as this email reaches the Cal Poly Mustang Family — faculty, staff, students, alumni, board members, parents and supporters — Victor and three fellow astronauts are farther from Earth than any human beings have ever traveled. At this very moment, they are enduring 40 minutes with no contact at all, suspended between the unknown and our hopes for their safe return.

Please pause to take in the magnitude of this moment and, if you feel inclined, join us in sending your prayers, hope and positive thoughts for their safety and for a joyful return home. What a great day to be a Mustang!

Victor and his fellow astronauts are a testament to what’s possible when curiosity meets opportunity, when hands‑on learning fuels ambition, and when determination is paired with service.

From our classrooms and labs to the farthest reaches of human endeavor, his path reminds us that what starts here can truly change — and reach — the world. We have our tremendously dedicated faculty and staff to thank for contributing to his success, and to the success of all Cal Poly students.

And, just as Victor and his colleagues descend toward earth at the end of the week, our campus will be alive with possibility as more than 8,000 prospective students and their families experience Open House. Their interest speaks volumes about the enduring power of a Cal Poly education.

Even more powerful is the warm and authentic welcome they will receive ― from Discovery Day to the Campus Showcase and the iconic Poly Royal Rodeo, where ticketed attendees will be able to watch a live feed of the Orion capsule’s return to earth.

Victor’s journey to space is inseparable from the thousands of Cal Poly stories unfolding every day — in classrooms, studios, shops, fields and at sea. Stories of students becoming engineers and educators, mariners, innovators and artists, leaders and caregivers. Stories powered by the same belief that learning is most meaningful when it is hands on.

This week reminds us that at Cal Poly, we don’t just imagine what’s possible — we prepare people to achieve it.

From San Luis Obispo and Solano to the far side of the moon, Mustangs are making their mark.

This is a historic week. This is a powerful reminder of who we are. And this is an extraordinary time to be a part of this university.

Go Mustangs!

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