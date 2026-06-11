Grover Beach police holding DUI checkpoint Saturday night

June 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits on Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The police department selects the checkpoint location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Felix Ramirez said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The Grover Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

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