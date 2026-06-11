San Luis Obispo police conducting DUI checkpoint Friday night

June 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police plan to conduct a DUI checkpoint within the city limits on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The department selects the checkpoint location based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Tim Koznek said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the Cannabis Tax Fund Grant Program.

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