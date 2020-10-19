Front Page  »  

SLO Mayor Harmon’s rhetoric is dangerous and divisive

October 19, 2020

District Attorney Dan Dow

OPINION by DISTRICT ATTORNEY DAN DOW

It has come to my attention that a local incumbent mayoral candidate pulled a political campaign stunt over the weekend by using my name and office to make preposterous false allegations. The San Luis Obispo mayoral candidate’s campaign stunt, intended to help her political fundraising, was untruthful as it intentionally misstated facts and fabricated allegations for political purposes.

I am proud of the tireless work of my office to protect the people of our county through aggressive and fair prosecution of crime and protecting the rights of crime victims.

It is the duty of the district attorney’s office to thoroughly review every investigation to determine if the evidence proves that a crime was committed. We perform that duty every day without regard to individual characteristics such as race, color, religion, sex, national origin or political viewpoint.

Mayor Heidi Harmon

The mayoral candidate’s dangerous and divisive rhetoric seeks to stir more unrest rather than promote peace and healing in our community.

I will never compromise the integrity of this office by using race or public opinion to decide whether or not to file a criminal charge. My decisions will always be based on the evidence and the law.”


ActaNonVerba

Harmon really needs to be gone! This is just crazy! https://youtu.be/zd30sKY0hGE


10/19/2020 10:16 pm
commonsenseguy

Thanks Mr. Dow. Your absolutely on point.


10/19/2020 9:23 pm
DontTrustEm

Join the middle. Not voting for Heidi, and am proud to say I have never voted for Dow. His work ethic shows his laziness has taken advantage of our tax dollars as he grooms similar non productive political focused attorneys from our county (I think he had a jingle on the radio). Respectfully I ask people to ignore party lines and look to those with a STRONG work ethic who don’t only just show face at a union meeting to get your vote, but dig a little deeper.


10/19/2020 6:55 pm
isoslo

Heidi Harmon is without a doubt the worst mayor our town has ever seen. Everyone needs to do everything they can to make sure she loses the upcoming election!


10/19/2020 6:35 pm
mytwopointfivesense

He should have gone a little further in point by point just eviscerating her hollow arguments that didn’t connect at all. For example, her nonsense of claiming they’re kept away from their families, stuff like that. The fact she considers him “a political opponent” is so misguided and narcissistic. You’re not on that level at all Ms Harmon.


10/19/2020 6:05 pm
