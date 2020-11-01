Thousand cruise through SLO County in support of Trump

October 31, 2020

By RICHARD BASTIAN

More than 1,000 vehicles cruised from Paso Robles to Santa Maria on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

At 9:30 a.m., Trump supporters met off Highway 46 in Paso Robles for a rally at Barney Schwartz Park. Donning American, don’t tread on me, or Trump 2020 flags the parade headed south on Highway 101.

The vehicles cruised through Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

While some honked and gave a thumbs up, others gave a thumbs down or the finger. Supporters also hung flags from overpasses along Highway 101.

