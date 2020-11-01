Front Page  »  

Thousand cruise through SLO County in support of Trump

October 31, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

More than 1,000 vehicles cruised from Paso Robles to Santa Maria on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

Photo by Richard Bastian

At 9:30 a.m., Trump supporters met off Highway 46 in Paso Robles for a rally at Barney Schwartz Park. Donning American, don’t tread on me, or Trump 2020 flags the parade headed south on Highway 101.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The vehicles cruised through Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria.

While some honked and gave a thumbs up, others gave a thumbs down or the finger. Supporters also hung flags from overpasses along Highway 101.

Photo by Richard Bastian


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Eyes Everywhere

Keep driving. Don’t stop until you hit Nevada.


Vote Up-26Vote Down 
10/31/2020 9:28 pm
﻿