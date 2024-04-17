Truck plunges into ditch in San Luis Obispo

April 17, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A pickup truck plunged into a ditch in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

The Dodge Ram truck was hauling a trailer that fishtailed. The pickup and the trailer then ended up in a ditch along Orcutt Road near Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Police officers and firefighters came out to the scene. A passenger in the truck received treatment for minor injuries.

