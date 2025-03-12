Two arrested in CHP operation in San Luis Obispo County

March 11, 2025

By SUMMER AWBREY

The California Highway Patrol conducted a special enforcement operation in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, arresting two drivers and citing 93 drivers.

The goal was to reduce traffic crashes by targeting factors such as speeding, distracted driving, DUI, and seat belt violations. Officers from the Templeton and San Luis Obispo CHP offices participated in the operation that was focused on the north section of the county.

San Luis Obispo County enforcement results:

Speeding violations – 64 citations

Seat belt and child restraint violations – four citations

Distracted driving – three citations

Other primary collision factors – two citations

Additional citations – 20

DUI Arrests – two

Verbal warnings – 13

Total stops – 108

The CHP Coastal Division’s South Sector is scheduled to conduct its own special enforcement operation in the near future.

