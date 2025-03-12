Two arrested in CHP operation in San Luis Obispo County
March 11, 2025
By SUMMER AWBREY
The California Highway Patrol conducted a special enforcement operation in San Luis Obispo County on Friday, arresting two drivers and citing 93 drivers.
The goal was to reduce traffic crashes by targeting factors such as speeding, distracted driving, DUI, and seat belt violations. Officers from the Templeton and San Luis Obispo CHP offices participated in the operation that was focused on the north section of the county.
San Luis Obispo County enforcement results:
Speeding violations – 64 citations
Seat belt and child restraint violations – four citations
Distracted driving – three citations
Other primary collision factors – two citations
Additional citations – 20
DUI Arrests – two
Verbal warnings – 13
Total stops – 108
The CHP Coastal Division’s South Sector is scheduled to conduct its own special enforcement operation in the near future.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines