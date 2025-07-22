Parts of San Luis Obispo County hit with 911 outages

July 22, 2025

By KAREN VELIE

Parts of San Luis Obispo County were hit with 9-1-1 outages on Tuesday afternoon impacting both landline and cellular service.

Areas in SLO County impacted include San Miguel, Arroyo Grande, and Nipomo. The outage appears to be impacting Frontier Communications, Verizon, and possibly AT&T customers.

Individuals in these areas of San Luis Obispo County who attempt to call 911 and receive a busy signal or failed call, whether from a landline or a cell phone, are advised to try calling again from a different phone, or to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550, option 3.

This outage is believed to be part of a larger regional issue which is also impacting Santa Barbara County. Officials are asking that those requiring emergency assistance in the City of Santa Maria call (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and actively working with local and state partners, as well as the affected service providers, to identify the source of the disruption and determine an estimated time of restoration,” according to the SLO Sheriffs Office. “We encourage the public to share this information with neighbors, especially those who may rely on landlines or have limited access to alternate communication options.”

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...