Suspect stabs man in Pismo Beach, arrested for attempted murder

June 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 60-year-old man is in jail for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man near the Addie Street public restrooms in Pismo Beach on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., a 911 caller reported the stabbing. Officers arrived to find an adult male suffering from serious stab wounds.

First responders transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect, Jody Flowers of Bakersfield, was located at the scene, identified by witnesses, and taken into custody without incident.

Officers booked Flowers in San Luis Obispo County Jail for attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, with no bail.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...