San Luis Obispo party chair’s statements have consequences

June 20, 2026

OPINION by TRISHA MURRAY

In today’s political climate, it has become easy to dismiss inflammatory rhetoric as nothing more than passionate speech. Yet history has repeatedly shown that words matter. They shape attitudes, influence behavior, and often set the tone for how we treat one another as members of the same community.

That is why a recent statement reported in The Tribune caught my attention. During a discussion of political strategy, San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party Chair Tom Fulk was quoted as saying, “We want to eradicate MAGA from every corner of our democracy.”

Regardless of one’s political beliefs, the use of the word “eradicate” should give us pause.

Words carry meaning. To eradicate is to eliminate completely. It is language more commonly associated with disease, pests, or enemies than with fellow Americans who simply hold different political views.

Whether the comment was intended as hyperbole or not, it reflects a growing trend in our political culture: the normalization of rhetoric that dehumanizes those with whom we disagree.

America was founded on the principle that differing viewpoints could coexist. Our republic depends on debate, disagreement, and the free exchange of ideas.

We do not strengthen democracy by seeking to eliminate opposing voices. We strengthen it by engaging them, challenging them, and persuading others through reason and civil discourse.

This concern is not about Democrats or Republicans, MAGA supporters or their critics. It is about maintaining a standard of respect that should apply to everyone.

When political leaders, party officials, and public figures use language that portrays fellow citizens as something to be eradicated rather than engaged, they contribute to the division that is already tearing at the fabric of our nation.

We should expect more from those who seek to lead. We should expect them to choose their words carefully, understanding that language has power. It can unite or divide, heal or inflame, encourage dialogue or deepen hostility.

Words have consequences. In a time when our country desperately needs more understanding and less animosity, every leader should remember that what they say matters.

Our nation faces enough challenges without adding fuel to the fire through careless rhetoric. Political victories should be won through ideas, persuasion, and public debate, not through language that suggests fellow Americans must be eliminated from public life.

We may disagree passionately about the direction of our country, but we should never forget that those on the other side of the argument are still our neighbors, our coworkers, and our fellow citizens. If we want a healthier political climate, it starts with something simple: choosing our words wisely.

Trisha Murray is the vice chair of the San Luis Obispo County Moms for Liberty chapter.

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