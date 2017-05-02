Featured Stories

pipelines

Government on the hook for water diverted for endangered fish

After a federal court judge ruled that the government must pay for depriving a property owner of their water rights, the California State Water Resources Control Board extended the time to finalize its Bay-Delta Plan. The Bay-Delta-Plan includes mandates to provide water for fish habitats by depriving long-established water-rights holders...

CMCshadow

CMC sewage spill contaminates Chorro Creek

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Saturday that 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony, with an unknown amount contaminating Chorro Creek. [Tribune] The sewage leaked into the creek via a manway, sources said. The leak has been contained and officials are looking into...

Sheriff Ian Parkinson

Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s Amerika

OPINION by DANIEL BLACKBURN In a jam-packed San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that was testy from the start, an incident occurred that occupied the frenzied crowd’s attention for just moments, but was in its own way momentous: A sheriff’s deputy ejected a man from the meeting....

justice

Judges rule that lying in court is bad

For 16 years, attorneys for Orange County have argued that social workers who lied to a judge in order to remove children from their mother, were unaware that perjury and providing false evidence was wrong. That was before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that the...

Ian Trent Shaw Anderson

Los Osos man charged with raping teen

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Los Osos man on Friday with rape and sodomy of a 16-year-old girl through threats and fear. On Thursday, deputies arrested Ian Trent Shaw Anderson on charges of possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography and booked him into the San Luis...

justice 2

Santa Maria teen who killed her baby sentenced to group home

A Santa Maria teen convicted of killing her newborn will go to a group home, rather than spending time at a state juvenile facility. [KCOY] Last January, the teen, who is referred to in court as Maribel S., gave birth at home to a child. Detectives later found the baby’s...

Rain 4

Flood soaks Old Towne Nipomo homes

A recent storm flooded multiple houses in Old Towne Nipomo, soaking the homes with water and mud. Residents in the area are blaming San Luis Obispo County for the flooding, arguing it never would have occurred had workers cleaned out a nearby culvert. [KSBY] One property owner, Rose Cobos, said...

Daily Briefs

Discovered

vince-gill-and-lyle-lovett
Music icons invade the Central Coast this winter

By COLIN JONES If you like rock, pop, folk, country, electronica or all of the above, our very own Central Coast is the place to...

allegretto
6 great places to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Central Coast

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, it is time to finalize your plans for welcoming the New Year in style. On the Central Coast, there...

peppermint-meltaways
9 festive foods to make during the holidays, recipes

There are many wonderful things about the holidays like presents, parties and lights. But the best is great food shared with family and friends. Find...

Uncovered SLO

slo-board-angry
Peschong and Nipomo win amid contentious supervisor meeting

By KAREN VELIE At a particularly ugly and contentious San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, the board voted to award the...

John Wallace
CCN’s top 10 stories in 2016

By JOSH FRIEDMAN 2016 was a turbulent year nationally and on the Central Coast. Reporters focused on elections. Even so, while election news cracks CCN’s...

Jan Marx
Marx and Democratic consultant fined for campaign violations

By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo City attorney announced Friday that the city has levied fines against both former mayor Jan Marx and County...

The site of the Chesterfield "mansion party" murders. Photo courtesy of WTVR.
When party planning goes bad

By KAREN VELIE After hosting a deadly “mansion party” in Virginia, the party planner fled to Paso Robles where he allegedly shot a man at...

Opinion

Stew Jenkins
Hill holding back local Democratic Party progress

OPINION by STEW JENKINS Editor’s note: A column by Democrat Stew Jenkins will run in CalCoastNews every other Thursday, rotating with a column by Republican...

Mike Brown
Will the new county board majority take charge?

OPINION by MICHAEL F. BROWN Editor’s note: A column by Republican Mike Brown will run in CalCoastNews every other Thursday, rotating with a column by...

