Featured Stories

machette

Police arrest Santa Maria man wielding a machete

Santa Maria police arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to strike several people with a machete. Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a home near the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley where a man was...

Valley Fever

Deaths in SLO County from Valley fever on the rise

In the first month of 2017, there have been 26 confirmed cases of Valley Fever in San Luis Obispo County and two deaths. Over the past eight years, the number of confirmed cases has more than doubled. In 2009 there were 87 reported cases in...

Mike Brown

Adam Hill is on strike, so suspend his paycheck

OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee appointments that he had held for the past eight years. He wants to perpetually serve on the Board of the Economic Vitality Corporation (EVC) and...

Milo protest

How much did Cal Poly pay to police Yiannopoulos event?

Cal Poly and the California State University system spent a combined $55,400 on security measures, including staffing 109 officers, for Milo Yiannopoulos’s stop in San Luis Obispo. The event took place without any violence, prompting some people to commend the university for keeping the peace...

Woman snags rings off floor in Target, later confesses

Nearly two months after losing precious family rings in the Paso Robles Target store, a woman got her heirlooms back from the person who walked away with them. On Dec. 7, a woman reported to police that she accidentally dropped a small bag of family...

Suspect allegedly installed card skimmer on Grover Beach ATM

Grover Beach police are looking for a man who installed a card skimming device on an ATM inside the 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard. Card skimmers grab cardholders’ data when they use an ATM, allowing fraudsters to steal the information. A...

Milo protest 6

Milo Yiannopoulos protest at Cal Poly, photos

In advance of Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech on Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered on campus near Spanos Theater. Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wearing masks other wore masks....

Daily Briefs

machette
Police arrest Santa Maria man wielding a machete

Santa Maria police arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to strike several people with...

Valley Fever
Deaths in SLO County from Valley fever on the rise

In the first month of 2017, there have been 26 confirmed cases of Valley Fever in San Luis Obispo County...

Milo protest
How much did Cal Poly pay to police Yiannopoulos event?

Cal Poly and the California State University system spent a combined $55,400 on security measures, including staffing 109 officers, for...

Woman snags rings off floor in Target, later confesses

Nearly two months after losing precious family rings in the Paso Robles Target store, a woman got her heirlooms back...

More Daily Briefs

Uncovered SLO

Geiger fence
Grover Beach police officer indicted on felony charges

CORRECTION:Alex Geiger is facing a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in jail. By KAREN VELIE The San...

Jeremiah Mobley's booking photo transferred to grey scale
Questions after 2 die, 1 hurt in county custody

By KAREN VELIE Editor’s Note: This is part one in a two-part series about San Luis Obispo County health services...

drought_2398818b
Is SLO County manipulating average rainfall totals?

By KAREN VELIE Going by San Luis Obispo County’s average rainfall numbers, most of the county failed to reach average...

John Wallace
John Wallace arrested on felony conflict of interest charges

Editors Note: “The criminal complaint against John Wallace is attached below the article. By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo...

More Uncovered SLO

Opinion

Mike Brown
Adam Hill is on strike, so suspend his paycheck

OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee...

Milo Yiannopoulos
Cal Poly and fascism

OPINION by ALLAN COOPER Today Cal Poly is providing a platform for fascism by inviting Milo Yiannopoulos onto campus. For...

AG Mayor Jim Hill
Mayor Jim Hill responds to allegations

OPINION by ARROYO GRANDE MAYOR JIM HILL At Tuesday’s Arroyo Grande City Council meeting, Oceano residents and former South County...

More Opinion

﻿