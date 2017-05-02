Government on the hook for water diverted for endangered fish
After a federal court judge ruled that the government must pay for depriving a property owner of their water rights, the California State Water Resources Control Board extended the time to finalize its Bay-Delta Plan. The Bay-Delta-Plan includes mandates to provide water for fish habitats by depriving long-established water-rights holders...
CMC sewage spill contaminates Chorro Creek
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Saturday that 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled from the California Men’s Colony, with an unknown amount contaminating Chorro Creek. [Tribune] The sewage leaked into the creek via a manway, sources said. The leak has been contained and officials are looking into...
Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s Amerika
OPINION by DANIEL BLACKBURN In a jam-packed San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that was testy from the start, an incident occurred that occupied the frenzied crowd’s attention for just moments, but was in its own way momentous: A sheriff’s deputy ejected a man from the meeting....
Judges rule that lying in court is bad
For 16 years, attorneys for Orange County have argued that social workers who lied to a judge in order to remove children from their mother, were unaware that perjury and providing false evidence was wrong. That was before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit found that the...
Los Osos man charged with raping teen
San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a 27-year-old Los Osos man on Friday with rape and sodomy of a 16-year-old girl through threats and fear. On Thursday, deputies arrested Ian Trent Shaw Anderson on charges of possession, distribution and manufacturing of child pornography and booked him into the San Luis...
Santa Maria teen who killed her baby sentenced to group home
A Santa Maria teen convicted of killing her newborn will go to a group home, rather than spending time at a state juvenile facility. [KCOY] Last January, the teen, who is referred to in court as Maribel S., gave birth at home to a child. Detectives later found the baby’s...
Flood soaks Old Towne Nipomo homes
A recent storm flooded multiple houses in Old Towne Nipomo, soaking the homes with water and mud. Residents in the area are blaming San Luis Obispo County for the flooding, arguing it never would have occurred had workers cleaned out a nearby culvert. [KSBY] One property owner, Rose Cobos, said...