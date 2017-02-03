Police arrest Santa Maria man wielding a machete
Santa Maria police arrested a 34-year-old man Saturday for attempted murder after he allegedly attempted to strike several people with a machete. Shortly after 3 p.m., police responded to a home near the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley where a man was...
Deaths in SLO County from Valley fever on the rise
In the first month of 2017, there have been 26 confirmed cases of Valley Fever in San Luis Obispo County and two deaths. Over the past eight years, the number of confirmed cases has more than doubled. In 2009 there were 87 reported cases in...
Adam Hill is on strike, so suspend his paycheck
OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee appointments that he had held for the past eight years. He wants to perpetually serve on the Board of the Economic Vitality Corporation (EVC) and...
How much did Cal Poly pay to police Yiannopoulos event?
Cal Poly and the California State University system spent a combined $55,400 on security measures, including staffing 109 officers, for Milo Yiannopoulos’s stop in San Luis Obispo. The event took place without any violence, prompting some people to commend the university for keeping the peace...
Woman snags rings off floor in Target, later confesses
Nearly two months after losing precious family rings in the Paso Robles Target store, a woman got her heirlooms back from the person who walked away with them. On Dec. 7, a woman reported to police that she accidentally dropped a small bag of family...
Suspect allegedly installed card skimmer on Grover Beach ATM
Grover Beach police are looking for a man who installed a card skimming device on an ATM inside the 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard. Card skimmers grab cardholders’ data when they use an ATM, allowing fraudsters to steal the information. A...
Milo Yiannopoulos protest at Cal Poly, photos
In advance of Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech on Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered on campus near Spanos Theater. Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wearing masks other wore masks....