Cal Poly and fascism
OPINION by ALLAN COOPER Today Cal Poly is providing a platform for fascism by inviting Milo Yiannopoulos onto campus. For those of you who may need a tutorial on the subject of fascism, just remember these four letters: D.I.C.K. Dismantle government, Ignore the rule of...
Paso Robles teacher sex case prompts $5 million settlement
A Paso Robles teen who had a sexual relationship with her former high school teacher will receive a $5 million settlement. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will be on the hook for $1 million, while a Central Valley district must pay $4 million....
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in three-way LOVR crash
Three drivers, two of whom collided head-on, ended up in the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash on Los Osos Valley Road. At least one driver suffered life-threatening injuries. [KSBY] Around 8:40 a.m., two trucks crashed head-on, and a third vehicle was side-swiped near Clark...
Drugged man who killed Los Osos teen pleads no contest
A 24-year-old Paso Robles man pleaded no contest earlier this month to a single felony count of vehicular manslaughter in the death of a Los Osos teen. Alexander Paul Gonzales allegedly hit and killed the teen just minutes after receiving a drug injection to treat...
Questions after 2 die, 1 hurt in county custody
By KAREN VELIE Editor’s Note: This is part one in a two-part series about San Luis Obispo County health services and sheriff department’s treatment of the mentally ill. Two men died and a third man seriously injured himself while in county custody in January. A...
Mayor Jim Hill responds to allegations
OPINION by ARROYO GRANDE MAYOR JIM HILL At Tuesday’s Arroyo Grande City Council meeting, Oceano residents and former South County Sanitation District directors Mary Lucey and Matt Guerrero alleged I acted inappropriately on the San District Board. By no coincidence, earlier that day SLO County...
Paso Robles man killed in fiery crash identified
The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Saturday in a fiery wreck on Highway 101 in Paso Robles as Anthony Ray Riso, 31. Shortly after 1 p.m., Riso, of Paso Robles, was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit. Riso’s...