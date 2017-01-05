Featured Stories

Atascadero teen killed in Templeton crash

A 17-year-old Atascadero girl was killed Friday morning in an accident on Templeton Road near State Route 41 in Templeton, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10 a.m., the teen was driving a 2011 Toyota southbound at about 55 mph when she entered a curve, crossed over the northbound lane...

Jessica Cramer

SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children

A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year’s Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm. (KSBY) Shortly before 4 p.m., Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, was driving south on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita...

William Schonberger

Morro Bay murder defendant declared mentally incompetent

A 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his father at their Morro Bay home has been declared incompetent to stand trial. William Joel Schonberger is accused of killing his 59-year-old father with a machete. [KSBY] During Schonberger’s initial arraignment hearing last month, a judge ordered the defendant to undergo a mental...

New Years Eve at Tooth & Nail Winery, photos

An epic New Year’s Eve at Tooth & Nail Winery included a DJ and dance party along with bougie eats, a great venue and plenty of wine. The cork dorks Adam Montiel and Jeremy West kept the party going until the New Year....

Paso Robles High cuts ties with football coach after syrup incident

Months following a raunchy locker room incident that divided the city of Paso Robles, school district officials have announced they are searching for a new head football coach. It is not clear whether the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has forced longtime coach Rich Schimke to give up his...

Anthony Michael Durham

Lompoc man of the year facing life in prison for child molestation

A longtime public servant and former Lompoc man of the year is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to 17 counts of child molestation charges. Anthony Michael Durham, 67, is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing two children. Durham is a former...

Six injured in Santa Barbara County’s Windy Gap

Three vehicles collided on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County’s Windy Gap, leaving an SUV dangling over a guardrail and another car lying on its side in the middle of the road. A total of six people suffered injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, the injuries...

vince-gill-and-lyle-lovett
Music icons invade the Central Coast this winter

By COLIN JONES If you like rock, pop, folk, country, electronica or all of the above, our very own Central Coast is the place to...

allegretto
6 great places to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Central Coast

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, it is time to finalize your plans for welcoming the New Year in style. On the Central Coast, there...

peppermint-meltaways
9 festive foods to make during the holidays, recipes

There are many wonderful things about the holidays like presents, parties and lights. But the best is great food shared with family and friends. Find...

John Wallace
CCN’s top 10 stories in 2016

By JOSH FRIEDMAN 2016 was a turbulent year nationally and on the Central Coast. Reporters focused on elections. Even so, while election news cracks CCN’s...

Jan Marx
Marx and Democratic consultant fined for campaign violations

By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo City attorney announced Friday that the city has levied fines against both former mayor Jan Marx and County...

The site of the Chesterfield "mansion party" murders. Photo courtesy of WTVR.
When party planning goes bad

By KAREN VELIE After hosting a deadly “mansion party” in Virginia, the party planner fled to Paso Robles where he allegedly shot a man at...

Kings County Deputy Sheriff Alex Geiger and "Boss" with a demonstration at Hidden Valley Park in Hanford, California in 2013.
Was the dog that killed a Grover Beach man trained to attack?

By KAREN VELIE Update: Kings County Sheriff’s Department officials said the dog who attacked two people in Grover Beach was not trained by or a...

Mike Brown
Will the new county board majority take charge?

OPINION by MICHAEL F. BROWN Editor’s note: A column by Republican Mike Brown will run in CalCoastNews every other Thursday, rotating with a column by...

slo-building
SLO continues to ignore architectural guidelines

OPINION by ALLAN COPPER On Jan. 3, the San Luis Obispo City Council voted 3-2 to deny an appeal of a four-story motel project proposed...

Allan Cooper
A New Year’s wish to CCN readers

New Year’s wish by Allan Cooper Imagine if you will a world transforming All news is upbeat, good humor abounds We bring an end to...

