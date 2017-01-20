Women’s march in SLO attracts thousands
Thousands of people gathered at Mitchell Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning for the Women’s March, a much larger-than-expected crowd in a march to protect the civil rights of women. Following a 10 a.m. rally, protesters marched a 1-mile path through downtown San Luis Obispo. With approximately 5,000...
California suffers ‘first casualty of the Trump presidency’
California is tabling its plan to allow illegal immigrants to buy health insurance from the exchange created by the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Though congressional Republicans have launched an effort to repeal Obamacare, a California lawmaker is citing Trump’s purported mass deportation plan as reason to drop...
Flooding at Sycamore Springs, video
View the flooding at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Avila Valley from a video shot on Jan. 20, from a drone that flew over the Avila Beach area. The video is provided compliments of James McKiernan Lawyers in San Luis Obispo....
Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort evacuated
Cal Fire evacuated 60 people from Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach on Friday afternoon because of flooding. Rising water in the nearby San Luis Obispo Creek flooded the area of the hotel on the north side of Avila Beach Drive. The buildings in that area of the resort...
Woman killed in SLO mobile home fire
A San Luis Obispo woman died Thursday night after her mobile home caught fire. The woman failed to escape the blaze, and firefighters did not manage to rescue her. At 10:13 p.m., a citizen reported the fire after seeing smoke coming out of a home in the 1000 block of...
Flooding, downed trees and car crashes in rainy SLO County
The California Highway Patrol incident report board is lighting up Tuesday morning as heavy rain and flooding are causing numerous collisions in San Luis Obispo County. Also, wind gusts are reaching nearly 40 mph in some locations. Shortly after 9 a.m., three cars collided on Highway 101 north of Highway...
Alleged SLO torturer takes plea deal
A San Luis Obispo man who allegedly tortured and tried to kill his girlfriend reached a plea deal last week with prosecutors. Timothy Hayes, 36, is now expected to receive a nine-year prison sentence. [KSBY] In Sept. 2014, Hayes allegedly bound his 27-year-old girlfriend with tape and then assaulted her...