Cal Poly police

Man suspected of slapping women’s butts at Cal Poly

Cal Poly police are investigating two cases of sexual battery that were reported to have occurred on and near the university campus in the span of less than a week. [KSBY] On Monday, a bicyclist allegedly slapped a female student’s backside while she was walking...

slo sheriff flash

Sheriff identifies suspect shot and killed by deputies

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whom deputies shot and killed on Highway 101 early Tuesday morning as Josue Gallardo, 34. Gallardo pulled a gun on a pair of deputies, prompting them to shoot him, according to the sheriff’s office....

dead whale

Whale washes up, dies near Pismo Beach

A gray whale calf died Tuesday, hours after washing ashore on Pismo State Beach near the Monarch Butterfly Grove. Passersby noticed the whale around 7 a.m. Officials from state and federal agencies then came out to the scene, as did numerous onlookers. Video footage shows...

John Wallace

John Wallace arrested on felony conflict of interest charges

Editors Note: “The criminal complaint against John Wallace is attached below the article. By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office has filed felony conflict of interest charges against 73-year-old John Wallace, the former administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County...

SLO County Board of Supervisors 2017

SLO County supervisors argue over committee assignments

By KAREN VELIE During a contentious San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, supervisors battled for several prominent positions while leaving several committees without county representation. Of the 22 available committee positions, multiple supervisors applied to represent the county on the California...

Kings County Deputy Sheriff Alex Geiger and "Boss" with a demonstration at Hidden Valley Park in Hanford, California in 2013.

Dog that killed Grover Beach man history of biting

The former police dog that attacked and killed a 64-year-old Grover Beach man once bit an officer on the hand. The bite likely was not a serious misstep by the dog, and Exeter Police Department records show the K-9’s only other training problem was disobeying...

PASO ROBLES BRICK SIGN

Regional water board fines Paso Robles $495,000

The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board levied a $495,000 fine Friday against the city of Paso Robles for discharging treated sewage with excessive levels of pollutants into the Salinas River. The violations occurred over a span of nearly three years while the city...

Sanitation district
Sanitation district officials tussle over clean underwear

By KAREN VELIE The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District has launched its third investigation in less than a...

Cayuco Lucerne
Cayucos’s own Hatfields and McCoys

By KAREN VELIE For almost a decade, Cayucos neighbors John Black and Dr. Marshall Lewis have feuded over fence lines,...

Mike Brown
Hill and Gibson espouse their political virginity

OPINION by Michael F. Brown During the recent debate over selection of the chairman of the San Luis Obispo County...

Sheriff Ian Parkinson
Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s Amerika

OPINION by DANIEL BLACKBURN In a jam-packed San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that was testy from...

Stew Jenkins
Hill holding back local Democratic Party progress

OPINION by STEW JENKINS Editor’s note: A column by Democrat Stew Jenkins will run in CalCoastNews every other Thursday, rotating...

