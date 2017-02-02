Featured Stories

SLO County Board of Supervisors 2017

Adam Hill’s misogyny has no bounds

OPINION by OTIS PAGE Adam Hill revealed his insulting character and obnoxious belligerence in castigating outstanding San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton in his opinion piece last week in the New Times titled “The gloves are off.” In his...

David Buckingham

Morro Bay City manager likely to stay in Morro Bay

Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham was among five finalists for the city manager position in Whitefish, Montana. However, the Whitefish City Council did not select Buckingham. In December, Buckingham applied for the job in the Montana city of approximately 7,000 people. Buckingham began working...

CHP@

Man killed in Paso Robles crash

A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when his car crashed on Highway 101 in Paso Robles and then burst into flames, according to the CHP. Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit when his...

T. Keith Gurnee

Acceptance and Adam Hill

OPINION by KEITH GURNEE Now that the victors of last November have all been sworn in, some of us are having difficulty accepting the results. Just look at President Donald Trump and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill. Reality has landed. Both have been...

SLO fire

Police identify woman who died in SLO fire

Police have identified a San Luis Obispo woman who was found dead last week in a mobile home that caught fire as Judith Ashlock, 69. Investigators determined Ashlock died from natural causes. While cooking on her stove, Ashlock had a medical emergency and her home...

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez

SLO sheriff calls off search for missing North Hollywood man

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s has called off its search in the Ragged Point area for Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood, who has now been missing for more than a month. Fernandez, 21, disappeared along with his girlfriend, Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, on Dec....

Albert Charles Heinicke and Donovan James Alvord

Templeton robbery defendant evades adult court

Stating that 17-year-old Wyatt Douglas Warnars is unsophisticated and “the poster child for a juvenile delinquent,” San Luis Obispo Judge John Trice ruled the teen should be tried as a minor for his role in the Templeton home invasion robbery case. [Tribune] Warnars can now...

John Wallace
John Wallace arrested on felony conflict of interest charges

Editors Note: “The criminal complaint against John Wallace is attached below the article. By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo...

SLO County Board of Supervisors 2017
SLO County supervisors argue over committee assignments

By KAREN VELIE During a contentious San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, supervisors battled for several...

Sanitation district
Sanitation district officials tussle over clean underwear

By KAREN VELIE The South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District has launched its third investigation in less than a...

Cayuco Lucerne
Cayucos’s own Hatfields and McCoys

By KAREN VELIE For almost a decade, Cayucos neighbors John Black and Dr. Marshall Lewis have feuded over fence lines,...

stew 1
Women’s march inspires action,so let’s get to work

OPINION by STEW JENKINS Like so many local men, I participated in the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo on...

