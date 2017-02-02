Adam Hill’s misogyny has no bounds
OPINION by OTIS PAGE Adam Hill revealed his insulting character and obnoxious belligerence in castigating outstanding San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Debbie Arnold and Lynn Compton in his opinion piece last week in the New Times titled “The gloves are off.” In his...
Morro Bay City manager likely to stay in Morro Bay
Morro Bay City Manager David Buckingham was among five finalists for the city manager position in Whitefish, Montana. However, the Whitefish City Council did not select Buckingham. In December, Buckingham applied for the job in the Montana city of approximately 7,000 people. Buckingham began working...
Man killed in Paso Robles crash
A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon when his car crashed on Highway 101 in Paso Robles and then burst into flames, according to the CHP. Shortly after 1 p.m., the man was driving a Shelby Mustang southbound near the Highway 46 exit when his...
Acceptance and Adam Hill
OPINION by KEITH GURNEE Now that the victors of last November have all been sworn in, some of us are having difficulty accepting the results. Just look at President Donald Trump and San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill. Reality has landed. Both have been...
Police identify woman who died in SLO fire
Police have identified a San Luis Obispo woman who was found dead last week in a mobile home that caught fire as Judith Ashlock, 69. Investigators determined Ashlock died from natural causes. While cooking on her stove, Ashlock had a medical emergency and her home...
SLO sheriff calls off search for missing North Hollywood man
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s has called off its search in the Ragged Point area for Brian Fernandez of North Hollywood, who has now been missing for more than a month. Fernandez, 21, disappeared along with his girlfriend, Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, on Dec....
Templeton robbery defendant evades adult court
Stating that 17-year-old Wyatt Douglas Warnars is unsophisticated and “the poster child for a juvenile delinquent,” San Luis Obispo Judge John Trice ruled the teen should be tried as a minor for his role in the Templeton home invasion robbery case. [Tribune] Warnars can now...