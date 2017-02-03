Adam Hill is on strike, so suspend his paycheck
OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee appointments that he had held for the past eight years. He wants to perpetually serve on the Board of the Economic Vitality Corporation (EVC) and...
How much did Cal Poly pay to police Yiannopoulos event?
Cal Poly and the California State University system spent a combined $55,400 on security measures, including staffing 109 officers, for Milo Yiannopoulos’s stop in San Luis Obispo. The event took place without any violence, prompting some people to commend the university for keeping the peace...
Woman snags rings off floor in Target, later confesses
Nearly two months after losing precious family rings in the Paso Robles Target store, a woman got her heirlooms back from the person who walked away with them. On Dec. 7, a woman reported to police that she accidentally dropped a small bag of family...
Suspect allegedly installed card skimmer on Grover Beach ATM
Grover Beach police are looking for a man who installed a card skimming device on an ATM inside the 7-Eleven store on Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard. Card skimmers grab cardholders’ data when they use an ATM, allowing fraudsters to steal the information. A...
Milo Yiannopoulos protest at Cal Poly, photos
In advance of Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech on Tuesday, dozens of protesters gathered on campus near Spanos Theater. Some of the protesters were dressed in black and wearing masks other wore masks....
Riot shuts down Yiannopoulos speech in Berkeley
One night after peace prevailed at Cal Poly, masked rioters shut down a Milo Yiannopoulos event at University of California Berkeley before the speech began. Yiannopoulos’ speech was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday. But, university officials canceled it around 6 p.m. and the...
Fund established to help Congalton pay medical bills
A wide mix of community members have organized a committee to help KVEC radio host Dave Congalton pay for his medical bills following recent hospitalization. Paul Deis of Paso Robles organized a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money. Other volunteers on the committee include...