Allan Cooper

A New Year’s wish to CCN readers

New Year’s wish by Allan Cooper Imagine if you will a world transforming All news is upbeat, good humor abounds We bring an end to global warming Wars finally end, good will resounds Imagine if you will a world of surprises Announced daily are medical advances A new clean source...

SLO package thief caught on video

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a package off the front porch of a home on Tarragon Lane. At 12:23 p.m. on Thursday, the homeowner’s security  camera captured the thief snatching the UPS package. The homeowner reviewed the video and reported...

Marx and Democratic consultant fined for campaign violations

By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo City attorney announced Friday that the city has levied fines against both former mayor Jan Marx and County Democratic Party Vice-Chair Cory Black for violating city campaign finance laws. Marx is required to pay the city $300 and Black must pay a $600...

FPPC clears Erik Howell of alleged violation

The California Fair Political Practices Commission has cleared Pismo Beach Councilman Erik Howell of an alleged violation of state law pertaining to a vote he cast as a member of the California Coastal Commission. A group of Pismo Beach residents accused Howell of breaking a section of the California Government...

PG&E cited over cooling system failure at Diablo Canyon

An emergency cooling system at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant may have been inoperable for a period of a year and half, according to a Nuclear Regulatory Commission finding. The NRC slapped PG&E with a citation over the matter. On Thursday, the NRC announced it issued a “white finding” for...

Hiker falls on Bishop Peak, severely injured

A hiker fell near the top of Bishop Peak Thursday evening and was airlifted off the mountain. Fire officials say the man suffered severe injuries. San Luis Obispo and Cal Fire crews began hiking up the mountain around 5:30 p.m. A CHP helicopter provided light from above and was later...

The Democratic Party’s way forward is representing the homefolk

OPINION by STEW JENKINS Editor’s note: A column by Democrat Stew Jenkins will run in CalCoastNews every other Thursday, rotating with a column by Republican Mike Brown. “I’m a gun tot’n, Christian Democrat,” said the red white and blue bumper sticker handed me by the tall smiling rugged Democratic Party...

Music icons invade the Central Coast this winter

By COLIN JONES If you like rock, pop, folk, country, electronica or all of the above, our very own Central Coast is the place to...

6 great places to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Central Coast

With New Year’s Eve fast approaching, it is time to finalize your plans for welcoming the New Year in style. On the Central Coast, there...

9 festive foods to make during the holidays, recipes

There are many wonderful things about the holidays like presents, parties and lights. But the best is great food shared with family and friends. Find...

When party planning goes bad

By KAREN VELIE After hosting a deadly “mansion party” in Virginia, the party planner fled to Paso Robles where he allegedly shot a man at...

Was the dog that killed a Grover Beach man trained to attack?

By KAREN VELIE Update: Kings County Sheriff’s Department officials said the dog who attacked two people in Grover Beach was not trained by or a...

Jan Marx accused of breaking SLO campaign finance law

By JOSH FRIEDMAN A campaign finance complaint was filed against former San Luis Obispo mayor Jan Marx over multiple violations of campaign contribution laws she...

Off limits: Of Mice and Men and the death penalty

OPINION by STEPHEN COOPER Seventy years after its publication, John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men continues to stimulate debate, pro and con, about the death...

