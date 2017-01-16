Man suspected of slapping women’s butts at Cal Poly
Cal Poly police are investigating two cases of sexual battery that were reported to have occurred on and near the university campus in the span of less than a week. [KSBY] On Monday, a bicyclist allegedly slapped a female student’s backside while she was walking...
Sheriff identifies suspect shot and killed by deputies
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whom deputies shot and killed on Highway 101 early Tuesday morning as Josue Gallardo, 34. Gallardo pulled a gun on a pair of deputies, prompting them to shoot him, according to the sheriff’s office....
Whale washes up, dies near Pismo Beach
A gray whale calf died Tuesday, hours after washing ashore on Pismo State Beach near the Monarch Butterfly Grove. Passersby noticed the whale around 7 a.m. Officials from state and federal agencies then came out to the scene, as did numerous onlookers. Video footage shows...
John Wallace arrested on felony conflict of interest charges
Editors Note: “The criminal complaint against John Wallace is attached below the article. By KAREN VELIE The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office has filed felony conflict of interest charges against 73-year-old John Wallace, the former administrator of the South San Luis Obispo County...
SLO County supervisors argue over committee assignments
By KAREN VELIE During a contentious San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, supervisors battled for several prominent positions while leaving several committees without county representation. Of the 22 available committee positions, multiple supervisors applied to represent the county on the California...
Dog that killed Grover Beach man history of biting
The former police dog that attacked and killed a 64-year-old Grover Beach man once bit an officer on the hand. The bite likely was not a serious misstep by the dog, and Exeter Police Department records show the K-9’s only other training problem was disobeying...
Regional water board fines Paso Robles $495,000
The Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board levied a $495,000 fine Friday against the city of Paso Robles for discharging treated sewage with excessive levels of pollutants into the Salinas River. The violations occurred over a span of nearly three years while the city...