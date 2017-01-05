Atascadero teen killed in Templeton crash
A 17-year-old Atascadero girl was killed Friday morning in an accident on Templeton Road near State Route 41 in Templeton, according to the CHP. Shortly after 10 a.m., the teen was driving a 2011 Toyota southbound at about 55 mph when she entered a curve, crossed over the northbound lane...
SLO woman arrested for cruelty to children
A San Luis Obispo woman is in jail after she injured her three children in a drunken crash on New Year’s Eve. Her baby suffered a broken leg and a broken arm. (KSBY) Shortly before 4 p.m., Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, was driving south on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita...
Morro Bay murder defendant declared mentally incompetent
A 22-year-old man who allegedly murdered his father at their Morro Bay home has been declared incompetent to stand trial. William Joel Schonberger is accused of killing his 59-year-old father with a machete. [KSBY] During Schonberger’s initial arraignment hearing last month, a judge ordered the defendant to undergo a mental...
New Years Eve at Tooth & Nail Winery, photos
An epic New Year’s Eve at Tooth & Nail Winery included a DJ and dance party along with bougie eats, a great venue and plenty of wine. The cork dorks Adam Montiel and Jeremy West kept the party going until the New Year....
Paso Robles High cuts ties with football coach after syrup incident
Months following a raunchy locker room incident that divided the city of Paso Robles, school district officials have announced they are searching for a new head football coach. It is not clear whether the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District has forced longtime coach Rich Schimke to give up his...
Lompoc man of the year facing life in prison for child molestation
A longtime public servant and former Lompoc man of the year is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to 17 counts of child molestation charges. Anthony Michael Durham, 67, is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually abusing two children. Durham is a former...
Six injured in Santa Barbara County’s Windy Gap
Three vehicles collided on Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County’s Windy Gap, leaving an SUV dangling over a guardrail and another car lying on its side in the middle of the road. A total of six people suffered injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. However, the injuries...